Mid-October still goal for EU trade deal, says UK PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain still believes that there must be “resolution” in trade talks with the European Union by the middle of October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday, underlining that businesses needed time to prepare.

“We want a resolution as quickly as possible which is why the PM is talking to Ursula von der Leyen tomorrow to discuss next steps,” he told reporters.

“Our ambition remains the same, but we are also clear that we need to give businesses the time they need to prepare for the end of the transition period which is why we see the middle of October as an important time to reach an agreement by.”