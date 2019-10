FILE PHOTO: European Union Commissioners Guenther Oettinger and Margrethe Vestager arrive at a weekly college meeting of the EU executive in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The backstop in Ireland cannot be subject to a time limit or be at risk of being vetoed by a third party, which Northern Ireland would be from the EU’s point of view after Brexit, the bloc’s top budget Commissioner Guenter Oettinger said.