Brexit clarifications possible, but no further negotiations: EU's Oettinger

European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger holds a news conference to present the EU executive's final proposal for the bloc's next long-term budget, in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is open to add clarifications to the Brexit deal but there won’t be further negotiations in substance on issues such as the backstop solution on Northern Ireland, European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

“We can say that and that was meant this way ... so final clarification yes, but further negotiations no,” Oettinger told German broadcaster SWR.

Asked if the European Commission was open for a time limit for the backstop solution on Northern Ireland, Oettinger said: “No, that doesn’t work. We need to have clear rules for people, products and goods at the border of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Belfast and Dublin.”