Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk as they attend the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his fellow European Union leaders that he was relatively positive about their new Brexit deal passing the House of Commons, an EU official said after the British leader addressed the summit in Brussels.

Johnson then left the room and the 27 EU national leaders staying on together debated the matter without him.