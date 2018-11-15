EU official says Brexit deal cannot be improved given 'red lines'

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, to make a statement in the House of Commons, in London, Britain November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There is nothing better EU and UK negotiators can come up with for the Brexit deal given the mandates and red lines from both the bloc and London, a European Union official said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet approved the draft agreement on Wednesday but it faces an uncertain future in the UK parliament. Several of May’s ministers resigned over the deal on Thursday.

“We think we have on both sides exhausted the margin for maneuver under our respective mandates,” the EU official said.