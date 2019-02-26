EU could grant Britain short Brexit delay: two officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Two European Union officials on Tuesday offered early positive reaction to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s suggestion of a possible short delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc.

“If a request for a delay of the Brexit date is submitted, it would be considered favorably,” a senior EU official said. “We have not seen a request but an extension of a couple of months would be relatively straightforward.”

Another EU official said it was “good to see rational arguments being heard” in Britain, after the bloc’s leaders told May that an extension of the time limit to negotiate Britain’s divorce was the only way forward through the impasse.