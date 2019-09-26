UK's Corbyn will meet opposition leaders to discuss Brexit tactics

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet other opposition leaders later on Thursday to discuss tactics, a spokesman said, part of efforts by many lawmakers to try to prevent a so-called no-deal Brexit.

Opposition parties want to make sure they can stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 if he fails to secure a deal with Brussels by Oct. 19. Johnson has said he will obey the law but also insists Brexit will happen at the end of October no matter what.