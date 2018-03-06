Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit: French finance minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Several thousands jobs will probably be relocated to Paris as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday during a visit to London.

France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives at 11 Downing Street in London, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“It will be several thousand jobs, not hundreds,” he told journalists without offering the names of banks that could shift jobs to the French capital.

Le Maire met with banking executives during the trip and was due to meet JPMorgan (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon later Tuesday evening.

A source close to the minister said in January that the government hoped about 3,000 jobs would be moved to Paris by 2019.