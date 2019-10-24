UK government not planning to debate Brexit deal law in parliament next week

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is not planning to continue debating the legislation needed to implement Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in parliament next week, according to a statement on upcoming business by House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The statement, setting out parliamentary business for next week, did not include the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which must be passed before the exit deal can be ratified. Rees-Mogg also did not mention any attempt to ask parliament to agree to an early election.

The government can still change business at short notice.