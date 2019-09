A car carrying British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives past the main entrance of the Houses of Parliament as people demonstrate outside, in London, Britain September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservative Party will on Thursday ask lawmakers to approve a short adjournment of parliament next week to allow the party to hold its annual conference, House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday.

He said that parliament would also hold a general debate on “The principles of democracy and the rights of the electorate” on Thursday.