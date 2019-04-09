May considering plan to let lawmakers work out Brexit deal if talks fail: report

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a new plan to introduce legislation that would allow lawmakers to thrash out a compromise Brexit deal among themselves, if talks with the opposition Labour party fail, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

A plan has been discussed to bring forward the withdrawal agreement bill, which could be a way to attempt to bypass a further ‘meaningful vote’ on May’s deal in parliament, the newspaper said, citing unnamed cabinet sources.

Under the plan, the government would hope to persuade the Labour frontbench to allow the withdrawal agreement bill to be used to ratify the Brexit deal and give legal reassurances on workers’ rights, environmental protections and a mechanism to prevent agreements being unpicked by a future leader of the ruling Conservative party, the Guardian said.