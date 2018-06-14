FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK government proposes three scenarios for parliament vote on Brexit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit department set out its proposed compromise with pro-European Union lawmakers on Thursday, outlining three scenarios under which a vote in parliament on its European union exit deal would be triggered.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit protester waves an EU flag opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“This ensures that in all circumstances parliament can hold government to account, while also allowing government to deliver on the will of the British people as expressed in the referendum,” a Brexit department spokesman said.

“We have included three situations which would trigger a vote in both Houses: a) should parliament reject the government’s deal with the EU, b) that no agreement can be reached, or, c) there is no deal agreed by the 21 January 2019.”

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams

