FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 14, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pro-EU UK lawmaker wants to find way out of row over Brexit meaningful vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A pro-EU lawmaker said on Thursday he would now try to find a way around a standoff with British Prime Minister Theresa May over the role of parliament in her Brexit strategy after they failed to agree on a compromise.

After rejecting a government proposal to try to solve a row over a so-called meaningful vote in parliament on any Brexit deal, Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve told Reuters the plan now “has got to be to try to put it right”.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.