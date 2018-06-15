FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit law compromise respects plans to leave EU: UK PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government’s new amendment to her Brexit blueprint on giving parliament a greater role on the exit process respects the public’s desire to leave the European Union, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The prime minister listened to those across the house who called for the ability to express their views on a no deal scenario,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“This ensures in all circumstances parliament can hold the government to account while also allowing government to deliver on the will of the people as expressed in the referendum.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Costas Pitas

