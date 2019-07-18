World News
July 18, 2019 / 1:49 PM / in 34 minutes

UK PM May disappointed by ministers' voting after Brexit loss

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May was disappointed ministers did not vote with her on Thursday, her office said, after lawmakers backed a plan that would make it harder for her successor to force through a no-deal Brexit.

“The prime minister is obviously disappointed that a number of ministers failed to vote in this afternoon’s division,” a statement said. “No doubt her successor will take this into account when forming their government.”

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

