UK lawmakers approve PM May's plan to seek Brexit delay to June 30

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she arrives for a meeting to discuss Brexit with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday approved Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to seek to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union to June 30 while she tries to reach a compromise with the opposition Labour Party to get her deal through parliament.

Lawmakers voted by 420 to 110 in favor of the government’s motion. The government was forced to hold the vote after parliament passed a law on Monday giving themselves power to scrutinize and make changes to May’s request to extend the Article 50 negotiating period a second time.