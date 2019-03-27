Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is considering bringing her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament after some of its eurosceptic opponents indicated they could change their minds and back it amid fears another loss could mean Britain staying in the European Union.
If she could get the deal approved, it would mark a spectacular turnaround of her crisis-riven tenure.
May’s blueprint, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.
To succeed at the third attempt, she must win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative party who opposed it before.
Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who have now indicated they could now back May’s deal and the others who voted against the prime minister’s deal on March 12.
Conservative rebels who have indicated they could now back May’s deal:
1) Jacob Rees-Mogg
2) Michael Fabricant
3) Esther McVey
4) Daniel Kawczynski
5) Royston Smith
6) Robert Courts
7) James Gray
8) Henry Smith
9) Gordon Henderson
10) Rehman Chishti
11) John Whittingdale
Conservative rebels who voted against May’s deal last time:
1) Adam Afriyie
2) Lucy Allan
3) Richard Bacon
4) Steve Baker
5) John Baron
6) Guto Bebb
7) Crispin Blunt
8) Peter Bone
9) Suella Braverman
10) Andrew Bridgen
11) Conor Burns
12) William Cash
13) Christopher Chope
14) Simon Clarke
15) Damian Collins
16) Richard Drax
17) James Duddridge
18) Iain Duncan Smith
19) Charlie Elphicke
20) Michael Fallon
21) Mark Francois
22) Marcus Fysh
23) Chris Green
24) Justine Greening
25) Dominic Grieve
26) Sam Gyimah
27) Mark Harper
28) Philip Hollobone
29) Adam Holloway
30) Eddie Hughes
31) Ranil Jayawardena
32) Bernard Jenkin
33) Andrea Jenkyns
34) Boris Johnson
35) Gareth Johnson
36) Joseph Johnson
37) David Jones
38) Pauline Latham
39) Phillip Lee
40) Andrew Lewer
41) Julian Lewis
42) Ian Liddell-Grainger
43) Julia Lopez
44) Jonathan Lord
45) Craig MacKinlay
46) Anne Main
47) Anne Marie Morris
48) Sheryll Murray
49) Priti Patel
50) Owen Paterson
52) Tom Pursglove
51) Dominic Raab
53) John Redwood
54) Laurence Robertson
55) Andrew Rosindell
56) Lee Rowley
57) Grant Shapps
58) Bob Stewart
59) Ross Thomson
60) Michael Tomlinson
61) Craig Tracey
62) Anne-Marie Trevelyan
63) Shailesh Vara
64) Theresa Villiers
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison