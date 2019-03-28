Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to bring her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament after some of its eurosceptic opponents indicated they could change their minds and back it rather than risk Britain staying in the European Union.

May’s blueprint, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.

To succeed at the third attempt, she must win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before. She has offered to step down if it passes.

Below is the list of how Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 have said they plan to vote if it is brought back a third time.

Some have said their support would be conditional on Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, backing it. So far the DUP do not intend to vote for the deal.

Conservative rebels who have indicated they would now back May’s deal:

1) Conor Burns

2) Michael Fabricant

3) Esther McVey

4) Daniel Kawczynski

5) Royston Smith

6) Robert Courts

7) James Gray

8) Henry Smith

9) Gordon Henderson

10) Rehman Chishti

11) John Whittingdale

12) Pauline Latham

13) Charlie Elphicke

14) Boris Johnson

15) Jacob Rees-Mogg (Only if DUP support or abstain)

Rebels who have been reported in media to be switching but have not confirmed it publicly:

16) Eddie Hughes

17) Shailesh Vara

18) Iain Duncan Smith

19) Tom Pursglove

20) Sheryll Murray

21) Lucy Allan

Conservative rebels who voted against May’s deal last time:

1) Adam Afriyie

2) Richard Bacon

3) Steve Baker

4) John Baron

5) Guto Bebb

6) Crispin Blunt

7) Peter Bone

8) Suella Braverman

9) Andrew Bridgen

10) William Cash

11) Christopher Chope

12) Simon Clarke

13) Damian Collins

14) Richard Drax

15) James Duddridge

16) Michael Fallon

17) Mark Francois

18) Marcus Fysh

19) Chris Green

20) Justine Greening

21) Dominic Grieve

22) Sam Gyimah

23) Mark Harper

24) Philip Hollobone

25) Adam Holloway

26) Ranil Jayawardena

27) Bernard Jenkin

28) Andrea Jenkyns

29) Gareth Johnson

30) Joseph Johnson

31) David Jones

32) Phillip Lee

33) Andrew Lewer

34) Julian Lewis

35) Ian Liddell-Grainger

36) Julia Lopez

37) Jonathan Lord

38) Craig MacKinlay

39) Anne Main

40) Anne Marie Morris

41) Priti Patel

42) Owen Paterson

43) Dominic Raab

44) John Redwood

45) Laurence Robertson

46) Andrew Rosindell

47) Lee Rowley

48) Grant Shapps

49) Bob Stewart

50) Ross Thomson

51) Michael Tomlinson

52) Craig Tracey

53) Anne-Marie Trevelyan

54) Theresa Villiers