Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to bring her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament after some of its eurosceptic opponents indicated they could change their minds and back it rather than risk Britain staying in the European Union.
May’s blueprint, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.
To succeed at the third attempt, she must win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before. She has offered to step down if it passes.
Below is the list of how Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 have said they plan to vote if it is brought back a third time.
Some have said their support would be conditional on Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, backing it. So far the DUP do not intend to vote for the deal.
Conservative rebels who have indicated they would now back May’s deal:
1) Conor Burns
2) Michael Fabricant
3) Esther McVey
4) Daniel Kawczynski
5) Royston Smith
6) Robert Courts
7) James Gray
8) Henry Smith
9) Gordon Henderson
10) Rehman Chishti
11) John Whittingdale
12) Pauline Latham
13) Charlie Elphicke
14) Boris Johnson
15) Jacob Rees-Mogg (Only if DUP support or abstain)
Rebels who have been reported in media to be switching but have not confirmed it publicly:
16) Eddie Hughes
17) Shailesh Vara
18) Iain Duncan Smith
19) Tom Pursglove
20) Sheryll Murray
21) Lucy Allan
Conservative rebels who voted against May’s deal last time:
1) Adam Afriyie
2) Richard Bacon
3) Steve Baker
4) John Baron
5) Guto Bebb
6) Crispin Blunt
7) Peter Bone
8) Suella Braverman
9) Andrew Bridgen
10) William Cash
11) Christopher Chope
12) Simon Clarke
13) Damian Collins
14) Richard Drax
15) James Duddridge
16) Michael Fallon
17) Mark Francois
18) Marcus Fysh
19) Chris Green
20) Justine Greening
21) Dominic Grieve
22) Sam Gyimah
23) Mark Harper
24) Philip Hollobone
25) Adam Holloway
26) Ranil Jayawardena
27) Bernard Jenkin
28) Andrea Jenkyns
29) Gareth Johnson
30) Joseph Johnson
31) David Jones
32) Phillip Lee
33) Andrew Lewer
34) Julian Lewis
35) Ian Liddell-Grainger
36) Julia Lopez
37) Jonathan Lord
38) Craig MacKinlay
39) Anne Main
40) Anne Marie Morris
41) Priti Patel
42) Owen Paterson
43) Dominic Raab
44) John Redwood
45) Laurence Robertson
46) Andrew Rosindell
47) Lee Rowley
48) Grant Shapps
49) Bob Stewart
50) Ross Thomson
51) Michael Tomlinson
52) Craig Tracey
53) Anne-Marie Trevelyan
54) Theresa Villiers
