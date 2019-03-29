Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will put a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

A street vendor selling Union Jack flags passes outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

May’s deal, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.

Some eurosceptic opponents of the deal have said they have changed their minds and will back it rather than risk a long delay to Breixt or even Britain staying in the bloc.

To get her deal approved, May needs to win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before.

Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 and how they plan to vote on Friday:

BACKING MAY’S DEAL:

1) Conor Burns

2) Michael Fabricant

3) Esther McVey

4) Daniel Kawczynski

5) Royston Smith

6) Robert Courts

7) James Gray

8) Henry Smith

9) Gordon Henderson

10) Rehman Chishti

11) John Whittingdale

12) Pauline Latham

13) Charlie Elphicke

14) Boris Johnson

15) Jacob Rees-Mogg

16) Iain Duncan Smith

17) Simon Clarke

18) Damian Collins

19) Ross Thomson

20) Mark Harper

21) Anne-Marie Trevelyan

22) Craig Tracey

23) Dominic Raab

24) Anne Main

Reported in media to be supporting, but have not confirmed it publicly:

25) Shailesh Vara

26) Tom Pursglove

27) Sheryll Murray

28) Lucy Allan

29) Richard Bacon

30) Eddie Hughes

31) Crispin Blunt

STILL NOT BACKING MAY’S DEAL:

1) William Cash

2) John Redwood

3) Mark Francois

4) Owen Paterson

5) Steve Baker

6) Andrea Jenkyns

7) Dominic Grieve

8) Christopher Chope

9) John Baron

10) David Jones

NOT YET CLEAR HOW THEY PLAN TO VOTE:

1) Adam Afriyie

2) Guto Bebb

3) Peter Bone

4) Suella Braverman

5) Andrew Bridgen

6) Richard Drax

7) James Duddridge

8) Michael Fallon

9) Marcus Fysh

10) Chris Green

11) Justine Greening

12) Sam Gyimah

13) Philip Hollobone

14) Adam Holloway

15) Ranil Jayawardena

16) Bernard Jenkin

17) Gareth Johnson

18) Joseph Johnson

19) Phillip Lee

20) Andrew Lewer

21) Julian Lewis

22) Ian Liddell-Grainger

23) Julia Lopez

24) Jonathan Lord

25) Craig MacKinlay

26) Anne Marie Morris

27) Laurence Robertson

28) Andrew Rosindell

29) Lee Rowley

30) Grant Shapps

31) Bob Stewart

32) Michael Tomlinson

33) Theresa Villiers

34) Priti Patel