Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will put a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.
May’s deal, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.
Some eurosceptic opponents of the deal have said they have changed their minds and will back it rather than risk a long delay to Breixt or even Britain staying in the bloc.
To get her deal approved, May needs to win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before.
Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 and how they plan to vote on Friday:
1) Conor Burns
2) Michael Fabricant
3) Esther McVey
4) Daniel Kawczynski
5) Royston Smith
6) Robert Courts
7) James Gray
8) Henry Smith
9) Gordon Henderson
10) Rehman Chishti
11) John Whittingdale
12) Pauline Latham
13) Charlie Elphicke
14) Boris Johnson
15) Jacob Rees-Mogg
16) Iain Duncan Smith
17) Simon Clarke
18) Damian Collins
19) Ross Thomson
20) Mark Harper
21) Anne-Marie Trevelyan
22) Craig Tracey
23) Dominic Raab
24) Anne Main
Reported in media to be supporting, but have not confirmed it publicly:
25) Shailesh Vara
26) Tom Pursglove
27) Sheryll Murray
28) Lucy Allan
29) Richard Bacon
30) Eddie Hughes
31) Crispin Blunt
1) William Cash
2) John Redwood
3) Mark Francois
4) Owen Paterson
5) Steve Baker
6) Andrea Jenkyns
7) Dominic Grieve
8) Christopher Chope
9) John Baron
10) David Jones
1) Adam Afriyie
2) Guto Bebb
3) Peter Bone
4) Suella Braverman
5) Andrew Bridgen
6) Richard Drax
7) James Duddridge
8) Michael Fallon
9) Marcus Fysh
10) Chris Green
11) Justine Greening
12) Sam Gyimah
13) Philip Hollobone
14) Adam Holloway
15) Ranil Jayawardena
16) Bernard Jenkin
17) Gareth Johnson
18) Joseph Johnson
19) Phillip Lee
20) Andrew Lewer
21) Julian Lewis
22) Ian Liddell-Grainger
23) Julia Lopez
24) Jonathan Lord
25) Craig MacKinlay
26) Anne Marie Morris
27) Laurence Robertson
28) Andrew Rosindell
29) Lee Rowley
30) Grant Shapps
31) Bob Stewart
32) Michael Tomlinson
33) Theresa Villiers
34) Priti Patel
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Kylie MacLellan and Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison