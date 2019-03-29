Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will put a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

A street vendor selling Union Jack flags passes outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

May’s deal, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.

Some eurosceptic opponents of the deal have said they have changed their minds and will back it rather than risk a long delay to Brexit or even Britain staying in the bloc.

To get her deal approved, May needs to win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before.

Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 and how they plan to vote on Friday:

BACKING MAY’S DEAL:

1) Conor Burns

2) Michael Fabricant

3) Esther McVey

4) Daniel Kawczynski

5) Royston Smith

6) Robert Courts

7) James Gray

8) Henry Smith

9) Gordon Henderson

10) Rehman Chishti

11) John Whittingdale

12) Pauline Latham

13) Charlie Elphicke

14) Boris Johnson

15) Jacob Rees-Mogg

16) Iain Duncan Smith

17) Simon Clarke

18) Damian Collins

19) Ross Thomson

20) Mark Harper

Reported in media to be supporting, but have not confirmed it publicly:

21) Eddie Hughes

22) Shailesh Vara

23) Tom Pursglove

24) Sheryll Murray

25) Lucy Allan

26) Dominic Raab

27) Crispin Blunt

28) Richard Bacon

STILL NOT BACKING MAY’S DEAL:

1) William Cash

2) John Redwood

3) Mark Francois

4) Owen Paterson

5) Steve Baker

6) Andrea Jenkyns

7) Dominic Grieve

NOT YET CLEAR HOW THEY PLAN TO VOTE:

1) Adam Afriyie

2) John Baron

3) Guto Bebb

4) Peter Bone

5) Suella Braverman

6) Andrew Bridgen

7) Christopher Chope

8) Richard Drax

9) James Duddridge

10) Michael Fallon

11) Marcus Fysh

12) Chris Green

13) Justine Greening

14) Sam Gyimah

15) Philip Hollobone

16) Adam Holloway

17) Ranil Jayawardena

18) Bernard Jenkin

19) Gareth Johnson

20) Joseph Johnson

21) David Jones

22) Phillip Lee

23) Andrew Lewer

24) Julian Lewis

25) Ian Liddell-Grainger

26) Julia Lopez

27) Jonathan Lord

28) Craig MacKinlay

29) Anne Main

30) Anne Marie Morris

31) Priti Patel

32) Laurence Robertson

33) Andrew Rosindell

34) Lee Rowley

35) Grant Shapps

36) Bob Stewart

37) Michael Tomlinson

38) Craig Tracey

39) Anne-Marie Trevelyan

40) Theresa Villiers