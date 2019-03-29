Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will put a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.
May’s deal, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.
Some eurosceptic opponents of the deal have said they have changed their minds and will back it rather than risk a long delay to Brexit or even Britain staying in the bloc.
To get her deal approved, May needs to win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before.
Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 and how they plan to vote on Friday:
1) Conor Burns
2) Michael Fabricant
3) Esther McVey
4) Daniel Kawczynski
5) Royston Smith
6) Robert Courts
7) James Gray
8) Henry Smith
9) Gordon Henderson
10) Rehman Chishti
11) John Whittingdale
12) Pauline Latham
13) Charlie Elphicke
14) Boris Johnson
15) Jacob Rees-Mogg
16) Iain Duncan Smith
17) Simon Clarke
18) Damian Collins
19) Ross Thomson
20) Mark Harper
Reported in media to be supporting, but have not confirmed it publicly:
21) Eddie Hughes
22) Shailesh Vara
23) Tom Pursglove
24) Sheryll Murray
25) Lucy Allan
26) Dominic Raab
27) Crispin Blunt
28) Richard Bacon
1) William Cash
2) John Redwood
3) Mark Francois
4) Owen Paterson
5) Steve Baker
6) Andrea Jenkyns
7) Dominic Grieve
1) Adam Afriyie
2) John Baron
3) Guto Bebb
4) Peter Bone
5) Suella Braverman
6) Andrew Bridgen
7) Christopher Chope
8) Richard Drax
9) James Duddridge
10) Michael Fallon
11) Marcus Fysh
12) Chris Green
13) Justine Greening
14) Sam Gyimah
15) Philip Hollobone
16) Adam Holloway
17) Ranil Jayawardena
18) Bernard Jenkin
19) Gareth Johnson
20) Joseph Johnson
21) David Jones
22) Phillip Lee
23) Andrew Lewer
24) Julian Lewis
25) Ian Liddell-Grainger
26) Julia Lopez
27) Jonathan Lord
28) Craig MacKinlay
29) Anne Main
30) Anne Marie Morris
31) Priti Patel
32) Laurence Robertson
33) Andrew Rosindell
34) Lee Rowley
35) Grant Shapps
36) Bob Stewart
37) Michael Tomlinson
38) Craig Tracey
39) Anne-Marie Trevelyan
40) Theresa Villiers
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Kylie MacLellan and Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison