Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will put a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

A street vendor selling Union Jack flags passes outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

May’s deal, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.

Some eurosceptic opponents of the deal have said they have changed their minds and will back it rather than risk a long delay to Brexit or even Britain staying in the bloc.

To get her deal approved, May needs to win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before.

Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 and how they plan to vote on Friday:

BACKING MAY’S DEAL:

1) Conor Burns

2) Michael Fabricant

3) Esther McVey

4) Daniel Kawczynski

5) Royston Smith

6) Robert Courts

7) James Gray

8) Henry Smith

9) Gordon Henderson

10) Rehman Chishti

11) John Whittingdale

12) Pauline Latham

13) Charlie Elphicke

14) Boris Johnson

15) Jacob Rees-Mogg

16) Iain Duncan Smith

17) Simon Clarke

18) Damian Collins

19) Ross Thomson

20) Mark Harper

21) Anne-Marie Trevelyan

22) Craig Tracey

23) Dominic Raab

Reported in media to be supporting, but have not confirmed it publicly:

24) Shailesh Vara

25) Tom Pursglove

26) Sheryll Murray

27) Lucy Allan

28) Richard Bacon

29) Eddie Hughes

30) Crispin Blunt

STILL NOT BACKING MAY’S DEAL:

1) William Cash

2) John Redwood

3) Mark Francois

4) Owen Paterson

5) Steve Baker

6) Andrea Jenkyns

7) Dominic Grieve

8) Christopher Chope

NOT YET CLEAR HOW THEY PLAN TO VOTE:

1) Adam Afriyie

2) John Baron

3) Guto Bebb

4) Peter Bone

5) Suella Braverman

6) Andrew Bridgen

7) Richard Drax

8) James Duddridge

9) Michael Fallon

10) Marcus Fysh

11) Chris Green

12) Justine Greening

13) Sam Gyimah

14) Philip Hollobone

15) Adam Holloway

16) Ranil Jayawardena

17) Bernard Jenkin

18) Gareth Johnson

19) Joseph Johnson

20) David Jones

21) Phillip Lee

22) Andrew Lewer

23) Julian Lewis

24) Ian Liddell-Grainger

25) Julia Lopez

26) Jonathan Lord

27) Craig MacKinlay

28) Anne Main

29) Anne Marie Morris

30) Laurence Robertson

31) Andrew Rosindell

32) Lee Rowley

33) Grant Shapps

34) Bob Stewart

35) Michael Tomlinson

36) Theresa Villiers

37) Priti Patel