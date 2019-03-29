Factbox: Conservative lawmakers who have switched to back UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will put a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.
May’s deal, an attempt to retain close trading and security ties with the EU while leaving the bloc’s formal political structures, was defeated by 230 votes in parliament on Jan. 15, and by 149 votes on March 12.
Some eurosceptic opponents of the deal have said they have changed their minds and will back it rather than risk a long delay to Brexit or even Britain staying in the bloc.
To get her deal approved, May needs to win over many of the 75 lawmakers in her Conservative Party who opposed it before.
Below is the list of Conservative lawmakers who voted against the deal on March 12 and how they plan to vote on Friday:
1) Conor Burns
2) Michael Fabricant
3) Esther McVey
4) Daniel Kawczynski
5) Royston Smith
6) Robert Courts
7) James Gray
8) Henry Smith
9) Gordon Henderson
10) Rehman Chishti
11) John Whittingdale
12) Pauline Latham
13) Charlie Elphicke
14) Boris Johnson
15) Jacob Rees-Mogg
16) Iain Duncan Smith
17) Simon Clarke
18) Damian Collins
19) Ross Thomson
20) Mark Harper
21) Anne-Marie Trevelyan
22) Craig Tracey
23) Dominic Raab
Reported in media to be supporting, but have not confirmed it publicly:
24) Shailesh Vara
25) Tom Pursglove
26) Sheryll Murray
27) Lucy Allan
28) Richard Bacon
29) Eddie Hughes
30) Crispin Blunt
1) William Cash
2) John Redwood
3) Mark Francois
4) Owen Paterson
5) Steve Baker
6) Andrea Jenkyns
7) Dominic Grieve
8) Christopher Chope
1) Adam Afriyie
2) John Baron
3) Guto Bebb
4) Peter Bone
5) Suella Braverman
6) Andrew Bridgen
7) Richard Drax
8) James Duddridge
9) Michael Fallon
10) Marcus Fysh
11) Chris Green
12) Justine Greening
13) Sam Gyimah
14) Philip Hollobone
15) Adam Holloway
16) Ranil Jayawardena
17) Bernard Jenkin
18) Gareth Johnson
19) Joseph Johnson
20) David Jones
21) Phillip Lee
22) Andrew Lewer
23) Julian Lewis
24) Ian Liddell-Grainger
25) Julia Lopez
26) Jonathan Lord
27) Craig MacKinlay
28) Anne Main
29) Anne Marie Morris
30) Laurence Robertson
31) Andrew Rosindell
32) Lee Rowley
33) Grant Shapps
34) Bob Stewart
35) Michael Tomlinson
36) Theresa Villiers
37) Priti Patel
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Kylie MacLellan and Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison