Trump says hard to target Britain's Johnson with no-confidence vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it would be difficult for the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party to bring a no-confidence vote against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying, “Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson sparked an uproar when he moved to effectively shut parliament for around a month before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union, cutting the institution’s ability to derail Brexit.