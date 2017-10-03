EU parliament says not 'sufficient progress' on Brexit

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Parliament passed a non-binding motion on Tuesday calling on EU leaders to conclude at a summit on Oct. 19-20 that Brexit talks have not made sufficient progress to justify opening trade negotiations with Britain.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip arrive at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The vote on the resolution, backed by most of the biggest groups in the EU legislature, was carried overwhelmingly. A further round of negotiations are due to be held in Brussels next week, a week before the EU summit.

European Union leaders say they will not accede to Britain’s request for discussions on a post-Brexit free trade relationship until “sufficient progress” is made on key issues affecting the withdrawal of Britain in March 2019.