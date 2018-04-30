FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK government defeated as Lords back powers to block or change EU exit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s House of Lords voted on Monday to give parliament powers to block or delay the final deal on the country’s departure from the European Union, defeating Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Oxley Group in Ulverston, April 30, 2018. Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

Lords, who sit in parliament’s upper chamber, voted 335 to 244 in favor of an amendment that could allow parliament to send Britain back to the negotiating table in Brussels or even halt the Brexit process.

The amendment is opposed by the government and can be overturned in parliament’s lower chamber, where May has a slim majority.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

