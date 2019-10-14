World News
October 14, 2019 / 3:54 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson will not resign it parliament rejects government agenda: spokesman

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks through the Commons Members Lobby in Parliament, London, Britain, October 14, 2019. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign if parliament rejects his government’s program as set out on Monday in the so-called Queen’s Speech, his spokesman said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth set out Johnson’s agenda for his government, with a repeated commitment to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 and a host of domestic policies to try to win over voters before an expected election.

Johnson’s Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament, which is due to vote on the Queen’s Speech next week.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

