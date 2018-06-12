UK PM May wins vote in parliament on Brexit, compromises to avoid rebellion

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote in parliament on Tuesday, winning over potential pro-European Union rebels in her party with a compromise on plans to give parliament a meaningful vote later this year on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

After a closely-watched debate, lawmakers voted 324 to 298 to accept a proposal saying that if parliament rejects the final Brexit deal, a government minister will set out how the government plans to proceed within 28 days.

That, combined with a promise to listen to a leading pro-European lawmaker and potentially add further safeguards giving parliament more influence, was enough to see off a rebellion that had threatened to undermine May’s authority.