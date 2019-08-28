UK's Johnson says lawmakers likely to vote on his plans Oct 21-22

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers are likely to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s legislative plans on Oct. 21 and 22, Johnson said on Wednesday, setting up a showdown between parliament the prime minister over his Brexit plans.

Earlier, Johnson announced he would schedule a Queen’s Speech for Oct. 14 to launch a raft of legislation. He denied criticism from lawmakers that he was trying to sideline them from the Brexit debate by reducing the amount of time that parliament sits between now and the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.