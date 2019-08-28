World News
August 28, 2019 / 8:02 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Britain's Queen could be asked to suspend parliament on Wednesday: BBC journalist

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth could be asked as early as Wednesday to agree to suspend parliament, senior BBC journalist Nick Robinson said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out suspending, or proroguing parliament, to prevent it from blocking his plans to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31.

“Hearing that the Queen could be asked to agree to prorogue parliament as early as today,” Robinson, the former BBC political editor, said. “She’s in Balmoral. Would be done by Order in Council. Only one source. Not confirmed. Watch this space.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg

