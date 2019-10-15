Enough support from UK lawmakers to pass Brexit deal: parliament leader

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reacts ahead of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II for the State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - There is enough support among British lawmakers to pass a Brexit deal, the leader of the lower house of parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday as talks continue in Brussels to thrash out a divorce agreement with the European Union.

“I think the votes are now there for a deal,” Rees-Mogg told LBC radio. “There is just a mood in the country and politicians have to be to some extent sensitive to the national mood that we want to get on with this,” he said.