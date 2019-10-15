World News
October 15, 2019 / 8:21 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Enough support from UK lawmakers to pass Brexit deal: parliament leader

1 Min Read

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reacts ahead of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II for the State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - There is enough support among British lawmakers to pass a Brexit deal, the leader of the lower house of parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday as talks continue in Brussels to thrash out a divorce agreement with the European Union.

“I think the votes are now there for a deal,” Rees-Mogg told LBC radio. “There is just a mood in the country and politicians have to be to some extent sensitive to the national mood that we want to get on with this,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below