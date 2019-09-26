UK lawmakers vote against parliament adjourning for Conservative conference

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, September 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Thursday against adjourning parliament until Oct. 3 for the governing Conservative Party to hold their annual conference.

Parliament began sitting again on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend it for five weeks was unlawful.

Usually parliament has a break during the party political conferences but opposition parties said it should not be adjourned during such a crucial period ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union at the end of October.

Lawmakers voted by 306 to 289 against adjourning parliament. Before the vote, the Conservatives said their conference would go ahead regardless.