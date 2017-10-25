UK ministry says parliament will vote on any deal before Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Wednesday parliament will vote on the final deal with the European Union before the country has left the bloc, clarifying an earlier statement by its minister that politicians may be denied a vote until after it has left.

“Once the deal is agreed, we will meet our long-standing commitment to a vote in both Houses and we expect and intend this to be before the vote in the European Parliament and therefore before we leave,” a spokesperson for Brexit minister David Davis said in a statement.