FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK parliament expected to vote on Brexit deal by late 2018 or early 2019: Davis
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK parliament expected to vote on Brexit deal by late 2018 or early 2019: Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to accept the government’s deal on exiting the European Union by December 2018 or January 2019 if negotiations with Brussels progress as anticipated, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis holds a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (unseen) after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“If it goes to the timetable (EU negotiator) Mr Barnier expects, or wants to go to, which is October of 2018, it’s likely the European Parliament will vote December or January... we will have that put before the house before then, there’s no doubt about that,” Davis told parliament.

Related Coverage

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.