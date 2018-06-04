UK's Brexit legislation to return to House of Commons on June 12: The Times

LONDON (Reuters) - The legislation underpinning Britain’s exit from the European Union will return to the House of Commons on June 12, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, giving lawmakers the chance to discuss proposed changes to the bill which could shape Brexit.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain’s upper house of parliament, the House of Lords defeated the government to make 15 changes to the legislation, including on core Brexit issues such as whether Britain should leave the EU’s single market and customs union.

A journalist for The Times newspaper tweeted a letter from the top official responsible for making sure lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party vote in support of the government, asking them to make sure they will be working in parliament on that date.