UK PM Johnson readmits 10 lawmakers to the Conservative Party

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a meeting with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has readmitted 10 of the 21 Conservative lawmakers he expelled from his parliamentary party last month, a spokesman for the governing party said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Johnson met the 10 in his office in Britain’s House of Commons. Among their number was former business minister Greg Clark and Nicholas Soames, grandson of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

Some of them have already said they will stand down at the next election.

“The expectation of all Tory (Conservative) MPs (members of parliament) and candidates standing for an election will be that when we come back we get this (Brexit) deal passed,” said the spokesman.