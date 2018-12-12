Former minister Paterson submits letter of no confidence in UK's May

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk and discuss Brexit, at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British minister Owen Paterson said he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May in the hope of triggering a leadership challenge.

“I write to inform you that I no longer have confidence in the Prime Minister,” he said in a letter to the senior lawmaker who would oversee any leadership challenge.

“It would be a travesty if the democratic verdict of the 2016 referendum – the largest in British history – were not delivered, yet the Prime Minister’s proposed ‘deal’ is so bad that it cannot be considered anything other than a betrayal of clear manifesto promises.”

The letter was published in the Telegraph newspaper.