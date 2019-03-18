No deal between DUP and UK government on PM May's Brexit accord this week: ITV's Peston

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds leave in Downing Street, London, Britain, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - There will be no deal agreed this week between the Democratic Unionist Party and the British government over whether it will support Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, ITV’s political editor said on Monday.

“It is now almost 100 percent certain that there will be no deal between the DUP and the government this week, and therefore - as I said on Saturday - @theresa_may will not risk third meaningful vote this week,” Robert Peston wrote on Twitter.

He said it was highly likely that the parliamentary vote on her European Union withdrawal deal, which lawmakers have already rejected twice, would be held next week.