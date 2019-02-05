EU is waiting to hear PM May's Brexit plan: Commission

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union wants to hear what Theresa May plans to do on Brexit, a spokesman for the bloc said before the British prime minister holds talks in Brussels on Thursday.

“The European Union’s position is clear,” the spokesman for the EU’s executive Commission, Margaritis Schinas, told a news conference. “We are expecting, waiting once again to hear what the prime minister has to tell us.”

May is due to meet European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday after her parliament told her to go back to Brussels and demand changes to the Brexit divorce deal she had negotiated with the bloc.