Brexit talks will be tough, short, but agreement possible - Barnier

FILE PHOTO: Michel Barnier, European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom, listens to the "Anthem of Europe" during a ceremony at the EU Parliament in Brussels Belgium February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - Brexit negotiations between the European Union and Britain will be hard but short because of the deadline set by Britain and an agreement could be possible if the two sides stay true to the existing text, the EU’s top Brexit negotiator said in Warsaw on Thursday.

Michel Barnier, the EU bloc’s Brexit negotiator, added that the EU will have to verify that the divorce agreement is correctly applied, in particular when it comes to citizens’ rights.

In October last year Britain and the EU agreed on the declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the EU and Britain.

The declaration addresses the security partnership and the economic partnership, with the latter referring to a level playing field of standards and regulations to ensure fair competition in trade. The UK has since rejected this.