Polish PM: want to ensure rights of Poles in UK in Brexit talks
September 22, 2017 / 6:48 PM / a month ago

Polish PM: want to ensure rights of Poles in UK in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that for Poland the key issue in Brexit negotiations is to focus on the rights of Polish citizens in Britain and issues related to the EU budget.

“The Prime Minister expressed expectations that at the first stage of the negotiations it is key to focus on working out good guarantees of the rights of Polish citizens in the United Kingdom, as well as issues related to the EU budget,” Szydlo said in comments emailed to Reuters, following a phone call with Britain’s Theresa May.

“For Poland it is important that the UK fulfils its current financial obligations.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
