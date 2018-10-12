FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

EU's Barnier says in Poland: 'Constant dialogue with EU27' on Brexit

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Friday he had a “constructive meeting” in Poland over Brexit.

European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We continue our constant dialogue with EU27 member states,” tweeted Michel Barnier, who has been touring EU capitals for months and visited Warsaw on Friday as Brexit talks have entered a crunch period.

Poland, which has about a million citizens living in Britain, has at times sounded more conciliatory toward British demands than other member states.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

