FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament during a pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstration, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twenty British ministers have been meeting secretly to discuss plans to stop a no-deal Brexit, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The group, which includes Amber Rudd, Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Claire Perry last met on Tuesday last week to discuss an amendment tabled by the Labour MP Yvette Cooper on taking no deal off the table, the newspaper said.