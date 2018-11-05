Britons would back 'remain' in new Brexit vote: Channel 4 poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons would vote to stay in the European Union if there were another ballot as those in the biggest “leave”-voting areas change their minds, a survey for Channel 4 published on Monday showed.

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Britain would back “remain” by 54 percent to 46 percent, the study by Survation for the broadcaster showed. It estimated that more than a hundred local authorities would now vote to stay.

“Leave” won the June 2016 vote by 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent. Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly ruled out another referendum on the issue.

Brexiteers argue May’s predecessor David Cameron said during the campaign that the decision would be final and there would be no re-runs. They say May should get on with delivering Brexit.

But those who back a “People’s Vote” on any final deal say May’s vision for Brexit was not on the ballot paper in 2016, so the public should be allowed another say when the terms of Brexit are known.

Survation interviewed 20,000 people online between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2. Up to now polls have shown no major change in public opinion. Most polls predicted “Remain” would win before the 2016 referendum.

Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, with London and Brussels yet to secure an agreement on the terms of the UK’s departure and avoid a disruptive “no deal” scenario.

Even if May overcomes infighting in her own Conservative Party to finalize an agreement, the Survation poll found that 33 percent of people would reject the deal compared to just 26 percent who would accept it.

Should May be unable to agree a deal by March 29, 36 percent said Britain should leave without a deal, 35 percent said it should stay in the EU and 19 percent said departure should be delayed until an agreement is reached.

However, if May did agree a deal, 43 percent would support a referendum to choose between accepting the deal or remaining in the EU, compared to 37 percent who would oppose the choice, the survey found.