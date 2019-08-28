Few Britons back month-long parliament break before Brexit

An anti-Brexit protestor holds a sign outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Only 27% of British people back the month-long suspension of parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while 47% are opposed, a snap poll conducted on Wednesday by market research company YouGov showed.

Johnson will limit parliament’s ability to derail his Brexit plan by cutting the amount of time it will sit between now and EU exit day on Oct. 31, infuriating opponents.

The poll of 5,734 Britons by YouGov on behalf of The Times newspaper was sharply divided along political lines, with 51% of supporters of leaving the European Union backing the suspension, compared with just 9% of those who want to leave the EU.