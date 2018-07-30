Half of UK voters support referendum on Brexit deal, no deal or staying: Sky

(Reuters) - Half of British voters support a referendum to choose between leaving with a deal that the government may clinch with the European Union, leaving with no deal or staying in the EU, Sky News reported on Monday, citing its own poll.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The poll showed 40 percent opposed such a vote, while 10 percent did not know.

Of the respondents, 48 percent preferred to not to leave the European Union, while 27 percent wanted Britain to leave the EU with no deal. Thirteen percent opted for the government's deal, the Sky reported bit.ly/2K7gAJe.