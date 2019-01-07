Record low of 18 percent of UK voters think May has the right Brexit deal: poll

A European Union flag is seen behind a British Union Jack during an anti-brexit protest in London, Britain, January 7,2019. REUTERS/ Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - A record low of just 18 percent of British voters think Prime Minister Theresa May has got the right Brexit deal, an ORB poll published on Monday showed.

When asked if they were confident May had the right deal, 59 percent disagreed, 21 percent said they did not know and 18 percent agreed, the lowest level ever recorded by the poll which has been monitoring views of her negotiation since 2016.

The poll, which has been carried out monthly since the end of 2016, surveyed 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom.