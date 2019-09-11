World News
September 11, 2019 / 8:28 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

UK Conservatives retain large lead over Labour: poll

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s governing Conservatives retain a significant lead over the opposition Labour Party according to a poll published on Wednesday as the country could soon hold an election to break the Brexit stalemate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party had the support of 38% of voters in the Kantar online survey conducted between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9 whilst the opposition Labour Party took 24%. Both parties are down four percentage points.

Just over half of respondents also support any final Brexit deal being put to another referendum.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below