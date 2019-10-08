EU position remains that it wants a Brexit deal: Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union still wants a deal with Britain on the country’s exit from the bloc and is also determined to protect the Good Friday agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva would not comment on reports of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday morning.

“The EU position has not changed, we want a deal, we are working for a deal with the United Kingdom and under no circumstances will we accept that the EU wants to do harm the Good Friday Agreement. The purpose of our work is to protect it,” Andreeva said.