Brexit talks postponed to hand negotiators more flexibility: Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday the next Brexit talks had been postponed until Sept. 25 to give “negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round”.

Earlier, Brussels diplomats told Reuters a new round of talks between Britain and the European Union had been delayed until the end of the month to let Prime Minister Theresa May make a key speech on Sept. 21.

“The UK and the European Commission have today jointly agreed to start the fourth round of negotiations on September 25,” a government spokesman said in a statement.

“Both sides settled on the date after discussions between senior officials in recognition that more time for consultation would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round.”