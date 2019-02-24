A prayer for Brexit: Church of England spiritual leader to plead for unity

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives and address during an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster, London, Britain, November 11, 2018. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The spiritual leader of the Church of England may lead five days of prayer with other Churches after Britain’s March 29 exit from the European Union in an attempt to ease Brexit divisions, The Sunday Times reported.

The 2016 Brexit referendum showed a United Kingdom divided about much more than the European Union, and has fueled soul-searching about everything from secession and immigration to capitalism, empire and modern Britishness.

Under plans discussed by the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wants to pray in public with the leaders of the Catholic, Methodist, Baptist and United Reformed churches on the day after Britain leaves.

“I would hope that it will resonate with the wider nation, that this is the time for turning to something deeper in the human spirit than legal arguments and philosophical discussions, and to seek wisdom from God,” a senior Church of England source was quoted as telling the newspaper.

With the clock ticking down to March 29, the date set in law for Britain to leave the EU, the United Kingdom is in the deepest political crisis in half a century as it grapples with how, or even whether, to exit the European project it joined in 1973.

The Sunday Times said Prime Minister Theresa May, an Anglican, and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are being sounded out to join them.

Queen Elizabeth in January sent a delicately coded message to Britain’s factious political class over Brexit, urging lawmakers to seek common ground and grasp the big picture to resolve the crisis.